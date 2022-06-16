Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.69

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.69 and traded as low as $1.91. Applied Optoelectronics shares last traded at $1.98, with a volume of 352,156 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AAOI shares. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics from $4.70 to $3.20 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $2.50 in a report on Friday, February 25th.

The company has a market cap of $54.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.52 and a 200-day moving average of $3.69.

Applied Optoelectronics ( NASDAQ:AAOI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $52.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.84 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 12.75% and a negative net margin of 25.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 3,056.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 316,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 306,392 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 405.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 373,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 299,900 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,208,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,211,000 after purchasing an additional 216,000 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 825,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,242,000 after purchasing an additional 181,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Applied Optoelectronics in the fourth quarter worth $870,000. 45.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile (NASDAQ:AAOI)

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

