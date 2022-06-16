Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) Stock Holdings Lifted by Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,534,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330,072 shares during the quarter. Ardagh Metal Packaging accounts for 1.3% of Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC owned approximately 1.08% of Ardagh Metal Packaging worth $59,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000.

AMBP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Ardagh Metal Packaging from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $9.65 to $6.80 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $7.20 to $7.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays upgraded Ardagh Metal Packaging from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.59.

Shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging stock opened at $6.11 on Thursday. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $5.35 and a fifty-two week high of $12.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.79 and a 200 day moving average of $8.08.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. Research analysts predict that Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 13th.

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine. The company serves beverage producers.

