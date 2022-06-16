Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

ARDX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $1.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wedbush decreased their target price on Ardelyx from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Ardelyx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Ardelyx from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ardelyx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.24.

ARDX stock opened at $0.55 on Tuesday. Ardelyx has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.91.

Ardelyx ( NASDAQ:ARDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.25 million. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 3,843.36% and a negative return on equity of 177.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ardelyx will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ardelyx news, insider Susan Rodriguez sold 43,920 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.65, for a total transaction of $28,548.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 289,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,235.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Raab sold 103,624 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.65, for a total transaction of $67,355.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 668,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $434,736.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 229,997 shares of company stock valued at $149,681 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Ardelyx in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 93.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 15,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Ardelyx by 213.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 25,333 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.35% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial to control serum phosphorus in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD)on dialysis, or hyperphosphatemia.

