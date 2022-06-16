Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Purchased by V Wealth Advisors LLC

V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,116 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARCC. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 147.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,661,013 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,768,000 after buying an additional 989,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 4,675.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 914,605 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,594,000 after purchasing an additional 895,453 shares in the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Ares Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $13,840,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,822,282 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $102,184,000 after purchasing an additional 496,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ares Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $9,999,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Ares Capital stock opened at $17.95 on Thursday. Ares Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $17.50 and a 12-month high of $23.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.06). Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 75.13%. The firm had revenue of $440.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Ares Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Lewis Smith purchased 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.64 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,658,960. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ARCC shares. Hovde Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ares Capital to $19.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

About Ares Capital (Get Rating)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.