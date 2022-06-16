Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:ARDC)

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0975 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.2% per year over the last three years.

ARDC opened at $12.38 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.58 and a 200 day moving average of $14.67. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.15 and a fifty-two week high of $16.66.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the third quarter valued at $183,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 7,769 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Ares Management LLC. The fund is managed by Ares Capital Management II LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in debt instruments such as senior loans made primarily to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, corporate bonds that are primarily high yield issues rated below investment grade, debt securities issued by CLOs, and other fixed-income instruments.

