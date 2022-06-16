Artemis Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARGTF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Artemis Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARGTF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.92.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Artemis Gold in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. CIBC began coverage on Artemis Gold in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

ARGTF opened at $4.76 on Friday. Artemis Gold has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $6.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.16.

Artemis Gold Inc, a gold development company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, and development of gold properties. The company's asset portfolio includes a 32.3% equity interests in Velocity Minerals Ltd. that focuses on acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral resource properties in Bulgaria.

