Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.51

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$12.51 and traded as low as C$12.05. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit shares last traded at C$12.26, with a volume of 208,233 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AX.UN shares. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.25 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.75 to C$13.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$13.53.

The firm has a market cap of C$1.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$12.84 and its 200-day moving average is C$12.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.99, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.15.

In related news, Director Renzo Barazzuol sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.35, for a total transaction of C$66,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,454,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$46,117,267.95.

About Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN)

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

