Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.39–$0.38 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $127.00 million-$128.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $125.31 million. Asana also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Asana from $40.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Asana from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Asana from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Asana from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Asana from $97.00 to $61.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Asana presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.50.

NYSE:ASAN opened at $18.76 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Asana has a 52-week low of $17.34 and a 52-week high of $145.79.

Asana ( NYSE:ASAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $120.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.11 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 144.13% and a negative net margin of 77.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Asana will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Asana news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 8,333 shares of Asana stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total value of $336,653.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 4,167 shares of Asana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $112,509.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 165,076 shares in the company, valued at $4,457,052. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,667 shares of company stock worth $572,089 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Asana by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,121,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,394,000 after buying an additional 903,307 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Asana by 621.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,018,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,177,000 after buying an additional 877,373 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Asana by 1,624.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 506,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,232,000 after buying an additional 476,835 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Asana by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,577,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,053,000 after buying an additional 331,400 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Asana by 252.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 327,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,437,000 after buying an additional 234,892 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

