Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.39–$0.38 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $127.00 million-$128.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $125.31 million. Asana also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Shares of ASAN opened at $18.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Asana has a 1 year low of $17.34 and a 1 year high of $145.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 1.95.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.06. Asana had a negative net margin of 77.31% and a negative return on equity of 144.13%. The business had revenue of $120.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Asana will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

ASAN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Asana from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Asana from $40.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Asana from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Asana from $65.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Asana from $97.00 to $61.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.50.

In related news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 8,333 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total value of $336,653.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 4,167 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $122,926.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 165,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,869,742. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,667 shares of company stock valued at $572,089. Corporate insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evercore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Asana in the first quarter valued at about $320,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Asana in the first quarter valued at about $310,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Asana in the fourth quarter valued at about $310,000. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in Asana by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Asana by 45.4% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

