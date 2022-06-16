Ascent Resources (LON:AST) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.58

Ascent Resources plc (LON:AST – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.58 ($0.04) and traded as low as GBX 3.20 ($0.04). Ascent Resources shares last traded at GBX 3.30 ($0.04), with a volume of 126,591 shares traded.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3.58. The stock has a market cap of £4.27 million and a P/E ratio of -1.14.
