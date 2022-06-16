AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Rating Lowered to Neutral at UBS Group

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) was downgraded by UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

AZN has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on AstraZeneca from £100 ($121.37) to £120 ($145.65) in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Kepler Capital Markets cut AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £102 ($123.80) to £111 ($134.73) in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8,246.29.

Shares of AZN stock opened at $60.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $187.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -189.28, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.55. AstraZeneca has a twelve month low of $53.63 and a twelve month high of $71.70.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. AstraZeneca had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a positive return on equity of 25.35%. The company had revenue of $11.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that AstraZeneca will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.46% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

