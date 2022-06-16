Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) Given Buy Rating at Clarkson Capital

Clarkson Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Atlas (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ATCO. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Atlas from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America downgraded Atlas from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $14.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Atlas from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.83.

Shares of NYSE ATCO opened at $11.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.44. Atlas has a fifty-two week low of $11.03 and a fifty-two week high of $16.49.

Atlas ( NYSE:ATCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). Atlas had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 28.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlas will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.89%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlas by 7.5% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. increased its stake in Atlas by 10.8% in the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Atlas by 1.1% in the first quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 121,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. increased its stake in Atlas by 3.3% in the first quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 42,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in Atlas by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 15,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. 68.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator of containerships. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies.

