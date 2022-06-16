Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) Rating Reiterated by Clarkson Capital

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Clarkson Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ATCO. TheStreet downgraded shares of Atlas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Atlas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Atlas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Atlas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.83.

Shares of ATCO stock opened at $11.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.79 and a 200-day moving average of $13.92. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Atlas has a one year low of $11.03 and a one year high of $16.49.

Atlas ( NYSE:ATCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). Atlas had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 13.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Atlas will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Atlas in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atlas by 147.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlas in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Atlas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Atlas by 690.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 4,828 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.75% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator of containerships. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies.

