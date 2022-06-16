ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) Shares Gap Up to $2.77

Shares of ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.77, but opened at $2.98. ATRenew shares last traded at $2.88, with a volume of 11,406 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.34.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ATRenew in the third quarter worth about $322,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ATRenew by 37.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 685,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after buying an additional 185,409 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ATRenew during the third quarter worth about $1,967,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of ATRenew by 54.7% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 508,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after buying an additional 179,929 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of ATRenew during the second quarter worth about $1,048,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.02% of the company’s stock.

ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras, household products, and bags through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

