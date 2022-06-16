Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Price Target Cut to $11.00

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Truist Financial from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 439.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Autolus Therapeutics stock opened at $2.04 on Tuesday. Autolus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $7.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.08. The stock has a market cap of $185.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.60.

Autolus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AUTL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.26 million. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.44% and a negative net margin of 6,551.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Autolus Therapeutics will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Autolus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $688,000. Frazier Management LLC lifted its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 3,746,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,446,000 after purchasing an additional 216,200 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $438,000. Wealth Effects LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Autolus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. 61.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy, which is in preclinical trail targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate that is in a Phase I clinical trial for multiple myeloma.

