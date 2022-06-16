Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Shares Up 8.3% After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) shot up 8.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $174.90 and last traded at $173.63. 9,100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,014,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $160.31.

Specifically, Chairman Bernardo Hees bought 28,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $172.78 per share, with a total value of $4,895,548.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 450,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,833,243.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 83,734 shares of company stock worth $14,792,435 over the last ninety days. 37.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $193.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.80.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.76. The company has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.05.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $9.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $6.54. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 635.44% and a net margin of 19.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 38.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAR. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 737.5% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

