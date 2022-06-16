Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Upgraded by Investec to Buy

Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Investec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Aviva from GBX 450 ($5.46) to GBX 470 ($5.70) in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Aviva from GBX 494 ($6.00) to GBX 500 ($6.07) in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. UBS Group raised Aviva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Aviva from GBX 530 ($6.43) to GBX 520 ($6.31) in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Aviva from GBX 530 ($6.43) to GBX 520 ($6.31) in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $491.67.

Get Aviva alerts:

Shares of AVVIY opened at $10.02 on Tuesday. Aviva has a 12-month low of $9.54 and a 12-month high of $12.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.64 and its 200 day moving average is $11.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.