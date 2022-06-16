Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

NYSE BBAR opened at $2.61 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.02 and a 200-day moving average of $3.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $533.06 million, a P/E ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.37. Banco BBVA Argentina has a 52 week low of $2.42 and a 52 week high of $4.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 839,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after buying an additional 85,000 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 698,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after buying an additional 173,057 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 233.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 317,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 222,368 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina in the 1st quarter worth $976,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 158.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 230,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 141,645 shares during the last quarter. 1.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. It provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, consumer and secured loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, including financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

