Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.23.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.50 ($6.77) to €6.20 ($6.46) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.00 ($6.25) to €5.80 ($6.04) in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 20,463 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 10.8% during the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 18,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 0.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 305,506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,008,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 34,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 10.0% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 23,827 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock opened at $4.47 on Friday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 52-week low of $4.28 and a 52-week high of $7.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.14 and a 200 day moving average of $5.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $29.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.41.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension and investment funds.

