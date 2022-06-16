Barclays Increases Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target to $90.00

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Barclays from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the energy company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 31.46% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on DVN. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.83.

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $68.46 on Tuesday. Devon Energy has a fifty-two week low of $24.05 and a fifty-two week high of $79.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $45.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 2.59.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.14. Devon Energy had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 36.57%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Devon Energy will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Devon Energy news, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $151,080.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,311.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 30,000 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total value of $1,912,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 765,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,781,627.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,922 shares of company stock worth $4,269,519. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 274.4% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 498 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

