Barclays Increases Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target to $180.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Barclays from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.65% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FANG. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $204.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.35.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $146.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $139.76 and a 200-day moving average of $129.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Diamondback Energy has a 12 month low of $65.93 and a 12 month high of $162.24.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 19.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy will post 26.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $4,500,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,278,834.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $960,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,813,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,000 shares of company stock worth $7,931,045. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 366.7% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1,991.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 251 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.