Barclays Increases SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Price Target to $55.00

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) had its price target increased by analysts at Barclays from $40.00 to $55.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the energy company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.77% from the company’s current price.

SM has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of SM Energy from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on SM Energy from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on SM Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on SM Energy from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.25.

Shares of NYSE SM opened at $47.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 5.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.92. SM Energy has a fifty-two week low of $14.79 and a fifty-two week high of $54.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The energy company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $859.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $765.23 million. SM Energy had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The company’s revenue was up 93.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David W. Copeland sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $256,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 188,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,668,228.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David W. Copeland sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $860,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 213,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,190,046. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,024 shares of company stock valued at $3,744,361 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in SM Energy by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,052 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SM Energy in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SM Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy during the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

