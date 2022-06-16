Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Sidoti

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Sidoti in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $97.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Sidoti’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 38.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barrington Research increased their price target on Barrett Business Services from $85.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet cut Barrett Business Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.33.

NASDAQ BBSI opened at $69.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $511.81 million, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.23. Barrett Business Services has a 12 month low of $57.76 and a 12 month high of $86.82.

Barrett Business Services ( NASDAQ:BBSI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.67. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 21.43%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Barrett Business Services will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gary Kramer bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $70.13 per share, for a total transaction of $70,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,451 shares in the company, valued at $2,416,048.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Barrett Business Services during the 1st quarter worth $3,085,000. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 11.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 237,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,417,000 after purchasing an additional 23,635 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Barrett Business Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 60,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,681,000 after buying an additional 28,473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

