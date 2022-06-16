Bart Volkmer Sells 11,000 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Stock

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) insider Bart Volkmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $243,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 342,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,578,467.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Bart Volkmer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 17th, Bart Volkmer sold 11,270 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total value of $229,457.20.

On Monday, April 11th, Bart Volkmer sold 11,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $248,820.00.

DBX opened at $21.00 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.57 and a 200-day moving average of $22.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 0.89. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.07 and a 12-month high of $33.00.

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.19. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 146.35% and a net margin of 16.66%. The company had revenue of $562.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DBX shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Dropbox from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on Dropbox from $39.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Dropbox by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,516,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,932,000 after buying an additional 1,713,923 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its position in Dropbox by 30.6% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 10,571,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,777,000 after buying an additional 2,476,021 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Dropbox by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,884,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,956,000 after buying an additional 92,393 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Dropbox by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,361,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,968,000 after buying an additional 545,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Dropbox by 111.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,660,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,191,000 after buying an additional 2,452,130 shares during the last quarter. 61.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

