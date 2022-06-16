Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.25.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BASFY. Oddo Bhf lowered Basf from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €68.00 ($70.83) price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Basf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Basf from €64.00 ($66.67) to €62.00 ($64.58) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Basf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Basf from €72.00 ($75.00) to €62.00 ($64.58) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of BASFY opened at $12.88 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.17. Basf has a 1-year low of $12.32 and a 1-year high of $20.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a $0.6673 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.91%. Basf’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

