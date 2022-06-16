Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $293.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Argus upped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $280.83.

Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $236.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $255.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $258.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.50 billion, a PE ratio of 37.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.52. Becton, Dickinson and has a one year low of $233.05 and a one year high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 9.59%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.19 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total transaction of $121,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,336. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $115,180.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Offit Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.4% in the first quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,269 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 10.5% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,929 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter worth $421,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 34.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 42,590 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,226,000 after purchasing an additional 10,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 8.8% in the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 2,101 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

