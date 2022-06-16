BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BGNE. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BeiGene from $330.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink downgraded BeiGene from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $300.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.33.

Shares of BGNE stock opened at $136.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 5.05. BeiGene has a 1 year low of $118.18 and a 1 year high of $426.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $151.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.24.

BeiGene ( NASDAQ:BGNE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.12) by ($0.12). BeiGene had a negative net margin of 218.25% and a negative return on equity of 40.10%. The company had revenue of $306.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.41 million. The firm’s revenue was down 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BeiGene will post -15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BeiGene news, insider Lai Wang sold 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $93,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Xiaobin Wu sold 6,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.35, for a total transaction of $1,105,253.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,795 shares of company stock worth $1,683,160. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in BeiGene by 77.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 414,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,169,000 after acquiring an additional 180,470 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 155.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,010,000 after acquiring an additional 12,275 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl lifted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 172,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,623,000 after acquiring an additional 47,918 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA lifted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 1,140,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,185,000 after acquiring an additional 141,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,055,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,378,000 after acquiring an additional 711,396 shares during the last quarter.

BeiGene, Ltd. discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

