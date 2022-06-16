Centamin (LON:CEY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Centamin (LON:CEY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CEY. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.70) price target on shares of Centamin in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 108 ($1.31) target price on shares of Centamin in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.21) price objective on shares of Centamin in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centamin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 123.67 ($1.50).

Shares of LON:CEY opened at GBX 77.14 ($0.94) on Tuesday. Centamin has a 1-year low of GBX 74.70 ($0.91) and a 1-year high of GBX 113 ($1.37). The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 87.44 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 90.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £892.09 million and a PE ratio of 11.02.

In other Centamin news, insider Martin Horgan acquired 65,788 shares of Centamin stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 83 ($1.01) per share, with a total value of £54,604.04 ($66,275.08). Also, insider Mark Bankes bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 84 ($1.02) per share, for a total transaction of £25,200 ($30,586.24).

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

