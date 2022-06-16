Griffin Mining’s (GFM) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Griffin Mining (LON:GFM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
GFM stock opened at GBX 95.90 ($1.16) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 103.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 97.74. Griffin Mining has a twelve month low of GBX 80 ($0.97) and a twelve month high of GBX 124.50 ($1.51). The firm has a market cap of £166.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72.
Griffin Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)
