Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Trading 3.7% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) traded up 3.7% on Tuesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $25.00. The company traded as high as $25.30 and last traded at $24.35. 53,702 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 9,011,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.49.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Bilibili from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. CLSA reduced their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $33.40 to $25.30 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KGI Securities cut shares of Bilibili from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bilibili presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.73.

Get Bilibili alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili during the third quarter valued at about $569,908,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili during the fourth quarter valued at about $280,010,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili during the fourth quarter valued at about $125,405,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 759.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,970,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,292 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 539.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,456,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,767 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.49% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.56. The stock has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($4.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($3.64). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 34.71% and a negative net margin of 39.78%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI)

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.