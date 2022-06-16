Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BSM. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Get Black Stone Minerals alerts:

Black Stone Minerals stock opened at $15.36 on Tuesday. Black Stone Minerals has a 12 month low of $9.47 and a 12 month high of $17.36. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.98.

Black Stone Minerals ( NYSE:BSM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 47.53% and a return on equity of 36.66%. The company had revenue of $36.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Black Stone Minerals will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the first quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.55% of the company’s stock.

About Black Stone Minerals (Get Rating)

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Black Stone Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Stone Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.