BMO Capital Markets Lowers Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target to $450.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $535.00 to $450.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 19.39% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $545.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Adobe from $660.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Adobe from $455.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $560.04.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $376.92 on Tuesday. Adobe has a twelve month low of $367.31 and a twelve month high of $699.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.43, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $411.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $478.00.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.07. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 29.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Adobe will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total value of $1,197,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total transaction of $197,140.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,793,387 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in Adobe by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 161,469 shares of the software company’s stock worth $92,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 82,260 shares of the software company’s stock worth $46,646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Peak Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Ayrshire Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $5,023,000. 82.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

