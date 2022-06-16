Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) PT Raised to C$56.00

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$2.25 to C$56.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Bombardier from C$2.35 to C$55.00 in a report on Tuesday. CIBC upgraded shares of Bombardier from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Vertical Research raised shares of Bombardier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Bombardier from C$68.75 to C$81.25 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Bombardier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.45.

Get Bombardier alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:BDRBF opened at $16.93 on Tuesday. Bombardier has a 1-year low of $0.81 and a 1-year high of $1.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.02.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bombardier stock. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bombardier Inc. ( OTCMKTS:BDRBF Get Rating ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

About Bombardier (Get Rating)

Bombardier Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of business aircraft in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides new aircraft, specialized aircraft solutions, and pre-owned aircraft. The company also offers aftermarket services, including parts, smart services, service centers, training, and technical publications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.