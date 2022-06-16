Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) PT Raised to C$65.00 at National Bank Financial

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$2.65 to C$65.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

BDRBF has been the subject of several other research reports. Vertical Research raised shares of Bombardier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Bombardier from C$2.35 to C$55.00 in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC raised shares of Bombardier from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Bombardier from C$68.75 to C$81.25 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Bombardier from C$2.25 to C$56.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.45.

OTCMKTS BDRBF opened at $16.93 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.02. Bombardier has a 12-month low of $0.81 and a 12-month high of $1.88.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bombardier stock. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bombardier Inc. ( OTCMKTS:BDRBF Get Rating ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Bombardier Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of business aircraft in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides new aircraft, specialized aircraft solutions, and pre-owned aircraft. The company also offers aftermarket services, including parts, smart services, service centers, training, and technical publications.

