BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) Short Interest Update

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 479,500 shares, a growth of 32.8% from the May 15th total of 361,200 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 702,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BPT. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 31.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 259,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 62,262 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 270.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 59,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 43,076 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $627,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 398.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 33,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 239.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 41,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 29,308 shares in the last quarter.

Get BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BPT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE BPT opened at $22.70 on Thursday. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $2.92 and a 52-week high of $26.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.44.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The oil and gas company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.80 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th were paid a $1.0875 dividend. This is an increase from BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.16%.

About BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (Get Rating)

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust operates as a grantor trust in the United States. The company holds overriding royalty interest in the Prudhoe Bay oil field located on the North Slope of Alaska. The Prudhoe Bay field extends approximately 12 miles by 27 miles and contains approximately 150,000 gross productive acres.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.