Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) PT Lowered to $40.00

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Raymond James from $65.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Braze from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Braze from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Braze from $65.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Braze in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Braze from $100.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Braze presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.64.

Shares of BRZE opened at $33.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.48. Braze has a one year low of $27.09 and a one year high of $98.78.

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Braze will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total transaction of $2,678,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,229.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 5,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $187,382.79. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 80,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,533,750.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 308,867 shares of company stock valued at $11,554,072. Insiders own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICONIQ Capital LLC boosted its stake in Braze by 134.2% during the first quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 7,206,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,839,000 after acquiring an additional 4,128,680 shares in the last quarter. Interwest Venture Management Co. bought a new stake in Braze during the first quarter worth about $140,758,000. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. bought a new stake in Braze during the fourth quarter worth about $134,674,000. Spark Growth Management Partners II LLC bought a new stake in Braze during the first quarter worth about $55,888,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Braze during the fourth quarter worth about $68,082,000. 23.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

