Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) PT Lowered to $52.00

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at JMP Securities from $75.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 54.53% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Braze to $72.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Braze from $60.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Braze from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Braze from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Braze from $65.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.64.

Shares of NASDAQ BRZE opened at $33.65 on Tuesday. Braze has a 1 year low of $27.09 and a 1 year high of $98.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.48.

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Braze will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Braze news, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total transaction of $2,678,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,229.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 5,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $187,382.79. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 80,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,533,750.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 308,867 shares of company stock valued at $11,554,072 over the last three months. 32.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BRZE. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Braze in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,150,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Braze in the 4th quarter worth approximately $776,000. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Braze in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,674,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Braze in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,086,000. Finally, CNA Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Braze in the 4th quarter worth approximately $663,000. 23.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

