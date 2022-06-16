Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $29.40, but opened at $33.81. Braze shares last traded at $32.65, with a volume of 3,415 shares trading hands.

The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Braze from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Braze from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Braze from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Braze from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Braze from $65.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.64.

In related news, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total value of $2,678,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,229.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Vi, acquired 77,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.37 per share, with a total value of $2,912,019.88. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 305,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,405,996.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 308,867 shares of company stock valued at $11,554,072 over the last 90 days. 32.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ICONIQ Capital LLC lifted its position in Braze by 134.2% in the 1st quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 7,206,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,839,000 after buying an additional 4,128,680 shares in the last quarter. Interwest Venture Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Braze during the 1st quarter valued at $140,758,000. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Braze during the 4th quarter valued at $134,674,000. Spark Growth Management Partners II LLC bought a new position in shares of Braze during the 1st quarter valued at $55,888,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Braze during the 4th quarter valued at $68,082,000. Institutional investors own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.48.

Braze Company Profile (NASDAQ:BRZE)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

