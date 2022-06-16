Brenntag (FRA:BNR) PT Set at €82.00 by UBS Group

Brenntag (FRA:BNR – Get Rating) received a €82.00 ($85.42) price target from investment analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.48% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on BNR. Barclays set a €95.00 ($98.96) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Warburg Research set a €87.50 ($91.15) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €90.00 ($93.75) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €99.00 ($103.13) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €102.00 ($106.25) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €94.00 ($97.92).

FRA:BNR opened at €72.26 ($75.27) on Tuesday. Brenntag has a 1 year low of €43.06 ($44.85) and a 1 year high of €56.25 ($58.59). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €71.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is €74.25.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

