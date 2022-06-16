Brenntag (FRA:BNR) PT Set at €95.00 by Barclays

Brenntag (FRA:BNR – Get Rating) has been given a €95.00 ($98.96) price objective by research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 31.47% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BNR. UBS Group set a €82.00 ($85.42) target price on Brenntag in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($104.17) target price on Brenntag in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a €90.00 ($93.75) target price on Brenntag in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Baader Bank set a €102.00 ($106.25) target price on Brenntag in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €99.00 ($103.13) target price on Brenntag in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €94.00 ($97.92).

Get Brenntag alerts:

Shares of FRA:BNR opened at €72.26 ($75.27) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €71.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €74.25. Brenntag has a 1-year low of €43.06 ($44.85) and a 1-year high of €56.25 ($58.59).

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.