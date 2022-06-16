Brenntag (FRA:BNR) PT Set at €99.00 by Deutsche Bank Rese…

Brenntag (FRA:BNR – Get Rating) has been assigned a €99.00 ($103.13) price objective by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s target price suggests a potential upside of 37.01% from the stock’s current price.

BNR has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group set a €82.00 ($85.42) price objective on Brenntag in a report on Tuesday. Baader Bank set a €102.00 ($106.25) price objective on Brenntag in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($104.17) price objective on Brenntag in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays set a €95.00 ($98.96) price objective on Brenntag in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €90.00 ($93.75) price objective on Brenntag in a report on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brenntag currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €94.00 ($97.92).

Get Brenntag alerts:

Brenntag stock opened at €72.26 ($75.27) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €71.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €74.25. Brenntag has a fifty-two week low of €43.06 ($44.85) and a fifty-two week high of €56.25 ($58.59).

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.