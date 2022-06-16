Brokerages Set Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) Price Target at C$51.33

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$51.33.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. CIBC lifted their price target on Ag Growth International from C$47.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James set a C$50.00 price target on Ag Growth International and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ag Growth International in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

Shares of TSE AFN opened at C$31.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 348.30, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.40. Ag Growth International has a fifty-two week low of C$25.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$44.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$585.91 million and a PE ratio of 50.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$36.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$35.73.

Ag Growth International ( TSE:AFN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C($0.39). The firm had revenue of C$292.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$296.48 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ag Growth International will post 3.8699999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.

