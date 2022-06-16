Brokerages Set Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) PT at $214.75

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $214.75.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $209.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVY. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 88.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $161.10 on Friday. Avery Dennison has a 12-month low of $156.51 and a 12-month high of $229.24. The stock has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $172.73 and a 200 day moving average of $185.31.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.22. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 40.50%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. Avery Dennison’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avery Dennison will post 9.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is an increase from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.36%.

About Avery Dennison (Get Rating)

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.