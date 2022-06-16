Brokerages Set Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) Target Price at C$10.41

Shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$10.41.

Several research analysts have commented on BIR shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$9.50 to C$12.25 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$12.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

Shares of TSE:BIR opened at C$10.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.05. Birchcliff Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$3.97 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.05. The company has a market cap of C$2.89 billion and a PE ratio of 7.26.

Birchcliff Energy ( TSE:BIR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$285.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$273.30 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Birchcliff Energy will post 1.3099999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This is an increase from Birchcliff Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 2.00%.

In other Birchcliff Energy news, Senior Officer Myles Bosman sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.03, for a total value of C$903,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$903,000. Also, Director Aaron Jeffery Tonken sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.29, for a total transaction of C$2,457,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 180,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,215,476.90. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 525,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,962,000.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

