Brokerages Set Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) PT at $1,670.69

Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,667.74.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BURBY. Cheuvreux lowered shares of Burberry Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,650 ($20.03) price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,280 ($27.67) to GBX 1,950 ($23.67) in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,960 ($23.79) to GBX 2,070 ($25.12) in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,000 ($24.27) to GBX 1,850 ($22.45) in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,836 ($22.28) to GBX 1,845 ($22.39) in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th.

BURBY opened at $19.93 on Monday. Burberry Group has a one year low of $18.18 and a one year high of $32.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.70.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

