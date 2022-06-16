Brokerages Set C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) PT at $19.72

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.72.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on C3.ai from $18.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com raised C3.ai to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on C3.ai from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wedbush cut their price objective on C3.ai to $13.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on C3.ai from $59.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd.
AI opened at $17.20 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.50. C3.ai has a 12 month low of $13.37 and a 12 month high of $67.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 0.64.
In other news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 4,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total value of $91,779.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 8,268 shares of company stock worth $172,694 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 52.65% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AI. Claremont Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of C3.ai by 26.0% in the first quarter. Claremont Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of C3.ai by 3.3% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of C3.ai by 218.8% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of C3.ai by 1.2% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 65,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.41% of the company’s stock.
About C3.ai (Get Rating)
C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.
