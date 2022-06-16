Brokerages Set DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Target Price at $151.24

Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $151.24.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on DASH. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $135.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $135.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.
In other DoorDash news, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 16,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total value of $1,080,994.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 387,333 shares in the company, valued at $24,967,485.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Keith Yandell sold 13,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.57, for a total transaction of $851,456.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 261,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,634,171.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 410,798 shares of company stock valued at $36,906,316 in the last 90 days. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
NYSE:DASH opened at $63.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a PE ratio of -41.58 and a beta of 1.03. DoorDash has a 12 month low of $57.31 and a 12 month high of $257.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.16.
DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 9.97% and a negative return on equity of 11.29%. DoorDash’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Analysts expect that DoorDash will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About DoorDash (Get Rating)
DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.
