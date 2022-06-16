Brokerages Set DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Target Price at $151.24

Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $151.24.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DASH. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $135.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $135.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

Get DoorDash alerts:

In other DoorDash news, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 16,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total value of $1,080,994.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 387,333 shares in the company, valued at $24,967,485.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Keith Yandell sold 13,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.57, for a total transaction of $851,456.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 261,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,634,171.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 410,798 shares of company stock valued at $36,906,316 in the last 90 days. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 33.7% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 61,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,207,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 112.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 918,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,695,000 after purchasing an additional 486,965 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 834.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 142,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,807,000 after purchasing an additional 126,998 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 9.1% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 2.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,236,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,394,000 after purchasing an additional 229,899 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DASH opened at $63.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a PE ratio of -41.58 and a beta of 1.03. DoorDash has a 12 month low of $57.31 and a 12 month high of $257.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.16.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 9.97% and a negative return on equity of 11.29%. DoorDash’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Analysts expect that DoorDash will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DoorDash (Get Rating)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.