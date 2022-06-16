Brokerages Set Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Target Price at $28.03

Shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.03.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DRETF. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. CIBC raised their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.25 to C$31.50 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Desjardins lowered their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$26.50 to C$26.25 in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

OTCMKTS:DRETF opened at $15.36 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.73. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $15.36 and a 1-year high of $23.72.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 30th were paid a $0.0652 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.27%.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality office properties, primarily in downtown Toronto.

