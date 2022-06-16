Brokerages Set Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Price Target at $76.60

Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.60.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HIBB. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Hibbett from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hibbett in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Hibbett from $125.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Hibbett from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on shares of Hibbett from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Shares of HIBB stock opened at $47.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $614.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.17. Hibbett has a 1-year low of $39.58 and a 1-year high of $101.65.

Hibbett ( NASDAQ:HIBB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.45 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $424.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.20 million. Hibbett had a return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 8.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Hibbett will post 9.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Hibbett’s payout ratio is presently 11.52%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Hibbett during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Hibbett by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 8,919 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Hibbett in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,536,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd boosted its holdings in Hibbett by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 10,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Hibbett by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 46,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after purchasing an additional 18,860 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Hibbett Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in small and mid-sized communities in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories.

