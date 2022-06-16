Brokerages Set Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Price Target at $64.00

Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on JBAXY shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 68 to CHF 65 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 71 to CHF 63 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 65 to CHF 60 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 74 to CHF 63 in a report on Sunday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 75 to CHF 67 in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of Julius Bär Gruppe stock opened at $9.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.96 and a 200 day moving average of $11.53. Julius Bär Gruppe has a fifty-two week low of $8.96 and a fifty-two week high of $14.73.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th were given a dividend of $0.162 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 18th.

Julius Bär Gruppe AG provides wealth management solutions in Switzerland, Europe, Americas, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions include discretionary mandates, investment advisory mandates, securities execution and advisory, foreign exchange and precious metals, family office services, Lombard lending, structured products, global custody, real estate advisory and financing, and wealth planning.

